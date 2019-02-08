Facebook closes 732 fake accounts named after Hasina

Following requests by National Telecommunication Monitoring Cell or NTMC, Facebook removed up to 1,300 accounts, including the 732, in past one month.

These accounts were being used to spread rumours and false information, Brigadier General Ziaul Ahsan, a director at the NTMC, told bdnews24.com on Thursday.

The cell contacted Facebook authorities to have these accounts suspended, he said.

“We’ve closed 1,200 to 1,300 fake Facebook IDs in past one month. These included 732 that were opened using the honourable prime minister’s name,” he said.

Asked whether any legal action was taken against those operating these fake accounts, he said, “We don’t have the authority to arrest any criminal. We only inform the law enforcers who take the action. We only assist the law enforcers.”