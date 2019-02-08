Home > Bangladesh

Facebook closes 732 fake accounts named after Hasina

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 08 Feb 2019 12:37 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2019 12:37 AM BdST

Facebook has closed 732 fake accounts that were opened using Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s name.
Related Stories

Following requests by National Telecommunication Monitoring Cell or NTMC, Facebook removed up to 1,300 accounts, including the 732, in past one month.   

These accounts were being used to spread rumours and false information, Brigadier  General Ziaul Ahsan, a director at the NTMC, told bdnews24.com on Thursday. 

The cell contacted Facebook authorities to have these accounts suspended, he said.

“We’ve closed 1,200 to 1,300 fake Facebook IDs in past one month. These included 732 that were opened using the honourable prime minister’s name,” he said.

Asked whether any legal action was taken against those operating these fake accounts, he said, “We don’t have the authority to arrest any criminal. We only inform the law enforcers who take the action. We only assist the law enforcers.”

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Myanmar border guard police stand guard at Goke Pi outpost in Buthidaung during a government organized media tour in Rakhine, Myanmar, January 7, 2019. Reuters/Stringer

Villagers flee Rakhine fighting into Bangladesh

68 Bangladeshis detained in Malaysia

Bangladesh men stand as they arrive at immigration detention center in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia, February 6, 2019. Antara Foto/Septianda Perdana/via REUTERS

193 Bangladeshis found locked up in Indonesia

FM seeks India’s support for early Rohingya return

Guideline to bar private coaching legal: HC

Two children die in Kushtia mudslide

Polychem director gets one year for toxic drug

University student arrested on rape charges

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.