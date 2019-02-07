Bangladesh seeks India’s support for early Rohingya return as Momen meets Modi
Published: 07 Feb 2019 07:43 PM BdST
Bangladesh has sought India's support for early repatriation of the Rohingya people to Myanmar and thanked it for the humanitarian assistance to the refugees.
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen made the request when he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday, the Bangladesh High Commission said.
Modi reiterated that “India is always with Bangladesh and assured of India’s cooperation in this regard”.
Momen reached Delhi last night for a three-day visit, first in any country after assuming his office.
He will meet his counterpart Sushma Swaraj on Friday in the joint consultative commission meeting when a whole range of bilateral issues would be discussed. A number of MoUs on bilateral cooperation would be signed after the meeting.
Modi mentioned that “the partnership between Bangladesh and India is flourishing under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina”.
“He reaffirmed India’s sincere commitment for Bangladesh’s prosperity and development,” said the statement.
He viewed that Bangladesh-India relations is a “model” between the neighbouring countries which “needs to be showcased for wider audience around the world”.
The foreign minister conveyed the greetings of Hasina and also her appreciation to Modi for extending congratulations upon the victory of Awami League in the parliamentary elections, held on Dec 30, as the first foreign leader.
He also highlighted Bangladesh’s socio-economic progress in the last few years during the Awami League government and elaborated the vision of the prime minister for future development of Bangladesh.
The foreign minister also called on former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma.
He conveyed greetings of the prime minister to Manmohan Singh.
Singh conveyed congratulations to Hasina on being elected as prime minister for the third time.
The former prime minister also noted that “early repatriation of Rohingyas is a priority and assured that they will be supporting the government of India in any initiative to expedite repatriation of Rohingyas to Rakhine State”.
He hoped that both countries would be able to resolve the remaining outstanding issues including the Teesta water sharing soon.
The foreign minister will return to on Saturday.
