Language Movement icon Golam Arif Tipu among 2019 Ekushey Padak nominees
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2019 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 05:41 PM BdST
The nominations for 2019 Ekushey Padak has been announced on Wednesday.
The 21 names listed for the prestigious award include Language Movement icon Golam Arif Tipu, photographer Sayeda Khanam, late pop icon Azam Khan, actress Suborna Mustafa and novelist Imdadul Haq Milon.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- BIWTA resumes eviction drive in Kamrangirchar
- ‘Don’t harass people’, President Hamid tells police
- Four sentenced to death for murdering nursery school student Emon in Sylhet
- Former adviser ASM Shahjahan dies at 78
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- China is the ‘key player’ to manage Myanmar for Rohingya solutions: Ambassador Humayun Kabir
- Justice will be done for Rohingya atrocities: Canada PM’s envoy Bob Rae
- Who are driving 1.8 million vehicles without licence in Bangladesh, MP asks
- High Court raps govt over Indian citizen Rajiv ‘working illegally’ at Shohoj
- CEC asks officials to make Dhaka City polls ‘as fair as general elections’
Most Read
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- Who are driving 1.8 million vehicles without licence in Bangladesh, MP asks
- Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camps, says refugees' plight ’shames us all’
- Biswa Ijtema extended by a day from Feb 15 to 18
- Mashrafe makes his parliament debut
- High Court raps govt over Indian citizen Rajiv ‘working illegally’ at Shohoj
- Bangladesh will be able to filter porn, harmful online contents by March: Jabbar
- BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury walks out of jail on bail
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata ends protest against PM Modi, vows bigger fight
- Trump vows to build border wall, warns Democrats against investigations