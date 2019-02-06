Home > Bangladesh

Language Movement icon Golam Arif Tipu among 2019 Ekushey Padak nominees

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Feb 2019 05:41 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 05:41 PM BdST

The nominations for 2019 Ekushey Padak has been announced on Wednesday.

The 21 names listed for the prestigious award include Language Movement icon Golam Arif Tipu, photographer Sayeda Khanam, late pop icon Azam Khan, actress Suborna Mustafa and novelist Imdadul Haq Milon.

 

More to follow

