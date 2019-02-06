Former adviser ASM Shahjahan dies at 78
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 06 Feb 2019 12:09 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 12:09 PM BdST
Former police chief and caretaker government adviser ASM Shahjahan has died at the age of 78.
He breathed his last around 12:00am Wednesday in Dhaka’s Apollo Hospital. He had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease, said his daughter Dr Uzma Syed.
“The disease had spread in father’s body. We brought him to the hospital on 26th of January and he has left us yesterday,” she said.
ASM Shahjahan was born in Noakhali’s Begumganj.
He became the deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in 1976. He later served as the head of Criminal Investigation Department and as a DMP commissioner.
Shahjahan was appointed the inspector general of police in 1992 during the tenure of the then BNP government. He served in the position until 1996 and was then appointed as a government secretary.
Shahjahan went into retirement in 1999.
During the 2001 election, he served in the caretaker government as adviser on education, science and information technology.
He will be laid to rest in Banani graveyard on Friday following the funeral prayer, his family members have said.
