Home > Bangladesh

BIWTA resumes eviction drive in Kamrangirchar

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 06 Feb 2019 03:33 PM BdST Updated: 06 Feb 2019 03:39 PM BdST

The eviction drive to clear the banks of Buriganga from encroachments has been resumed for the second day on Wednesday.

The drive being conducted by the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA resumed at Koylaghat and Islambagh of Kamrangirchar around 10:00 am Wednesday.

Md Abdus Samad, secretary at the Ministry of Shipping, was present at the location.

At least two one-storey buildings were bulldozed at the start of the day, said BIWTA , joint director AKM Arif Uddin. The drive will continue until 5:00pm, he said.

More than two hundred structures were demolished on the first day of the drive at Kamrangirchar’s Nababchar including five two-storey buildings, 28 single storey building, 22 rooms and 155 thatched structures, he said.

The eviction drive will continue until Feb 19 at the areas under the jurisdiction of Dhaka river port, said BIWTA spokesperson Md Mobarak Hossain.

Earlier, there had been 444 structures including multi-storey buildings evicted in a three-day drive that began on Jan 29, he said. 

A number of 609 structures at the river bank have been identified as illegal and marked for demolition in areas stretching between Sadarghat and Gabtoli, said Arif Uddin.

“At least 56 among these structures are multi-storey building and prioritised to be removed. After this, the land next to the river will be conserved permanently.

“We’ll mark the border and construct walkway at the river bank and also plant trees so no one can encroach it again.”  

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Evictions resume in Kamrangirchar

Don’t harass people: President tells police

Four gets death for child murder

Former adviser ASM Shahjahan dies

5 held with severed baby head in Dhaka

China ‘key player’ to manage Myanmar: Humayun Kabir

Canada vows justice for Rohingyas

‘Who drive 1.8m cars?’

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.