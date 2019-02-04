Home > Bangladesh

FM Marsudi says Indonesia will play ‘more effective role’ on Rohingya issue

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Feb 2019 09:38 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2019 09:38 PM BdST

Indonesia will play a “more effective” role under regional and multilateral framework in resolving the Rohingya crisis, its visiting foreign minister has said.

Retno Marsudi made the comment when she met her Bangladesh counterpart AK Abdul Momen on Monday at his parliament office, the foreign ministry said.

Indonesia is an influential member of Southeast Asian grouping, ASEAN, of which Myanmar is also a member.

Both the ministers also discussed bilateral issues.

They expressed “satisfaction” as the discussion on preferential trade agreement between the countries will begin this month.

They hoped that the deal would be finalised soon, the foreign ministry said.

Momen urged the Indonesian government to expedite the process of giving approval to set up a ‘carrier monitoring system’ in Bangabandhu Satellite in Jakarta.

He said the people of the region will benefit by the satellite-centric facilities once the system is functional.

The Indonesian foreign minister earlier visited Bangladesh in 2016 and 2017 following the latest Rohingya crisis.

