Books under police lens to prevent hurting of religious sentiment
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2019 01:20 AM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2019 01:32 AM BdST
Dhaka Metropolitan Police or DMP Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia has warned that legal action will be taken against the offenders if any book hurting religious sensibilities or disrupting communal harmony is found at the book fair.
"Surveillance team of Bangla Academy and police detectives will remain active. If any such book is found in a stall, proper action will be taken against them," he said in a briefing after inspecting the security measures of the Bangla Academy and Suhrawardy Udyan on Thursday, a day before the beginning of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair.
“Any book that hurts religious sentiment and disrupts communal harmony is prohibited.”
Police closed a stall of Ba-Dip claiming that the publication agency had been selling a book titled 'Islam Bitorko’ (Islam Controversy)', which first came to the 2016 book fair.
The following year, Bangla Academy banned Robin Ahsan's publication company ‘Sraban Prakashani’ from the book festival.
Asaduzzaman promised security for the visitors, writers and publishers in the month-long annual book fair.
In the last few years since 2013, at least ten bloggers, publishers and writers were killed in militant attacks in the country.
Since the incident, police have tightened security measures in the book fair and intensified watch on the book contents.
