Ansarullah Bangla Team militants were planning to kill a newspaper editor, says RAB after arrests in Uttara
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Feb 2019 12:53 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2019 02:33 PM BdST
Four militants arrested in Uttara were planning to murder a newspaper editor, the Rapid Action Battalion has said.
The suspected members of Ansarullah Bangla Team were caught by the elite police unit during a raid at the suburb area on early Friday.
The details were provided in a media briefing at the RAB’s media centre following the arrests.
The suspects have been identified as Md Shahriar Nafis aka Ammar Hossain, 20, Rasel aka Sajedul Islam Gifari, 24, Md Rabiul Islam aka Nurul Islam, 28 and Md Abdul Malek, 31.
RAB said they were planning to kill the editor of a national daily, which published a criticism of hadith, or Islamic tradition, on marriage.
The article was published on the newspaper on Jul 28 last year, for which the militants blamed the editor, whose name was left out in the briefing.
The RAB operation had foiled the plans, said Mohammad Mufti Mahmud Khan, director of the elite force’s media wing.
The Ansarullah Bangla Team have been trying to reorganise activities, the suspects told detectives during questioning.
Their priority was to ensure the release of their chief Jashim Uddin Rahmani from prison. They had plans to bust him out in case legal proceedings failed to secure his freedom.
The arrestees were already gathering funds for the operation, said the RAB official.
Among the arrestees, Nafis aka Ammar had planned a murder in Bogura last week, but decided to not carry it out because by then it was nightfall.
