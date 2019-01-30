Journalist Gautam killing: High Court upholds life sentence for five, acquits four

Justice AKM Abdul Hakim and Justice Fatema Najib passed the ruling on Wednesday after the defendants appealed the verdict of the lower court.

Gautam, who was the daily Samakal’s Faridpur bureau chief, was strangled to death in his office in Faridpur on Nov 17, 2005, for reporting on alleged irregularities and corruption in a road construction work in the city, according to the case dossier.

Asif Imran, Siddiqur Rahman Mia, Asad Bin Qadir, Abu Taher Moturja alias Apollo and Tamzid Hossain Babu were sentenced to life in prison and fined of Tk 50,000 each by the trial court.

Failure by to pay the fines will add another year to their jail terms.

The High Court overturned the speedy trial tribunal’s life sentences against Asif Imtiaz Bulu, Kamrul Islam Apon, Rajib Hasan Mia and Kazi Murad, who were all exonerated.

Eight years after the incident, Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal judge Shahed Nur Uddin pronounced his verdict on the case in 2013.