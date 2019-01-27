Bangladesh seeks China’s support to nudge Myanmar on Rohingya issue

He made the urge when Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Zhang Zuo paid a farewell call on him on Sunday at his office.

Momen appreciated Chinese humanitarian assistance for the displaced people of Rakhine State, the foreign ministry said.

Ambassador Zhang “asserted that China is willing to play a constructive role to realise repatriation of the displaced people and will maintain close communication with Bangladesh and Myanmar to find a practical solution to the crisis.”

Known as a close ally of Myanmar, China has been preventing international community to take harsh measures against Myanmar on the Rohingya issue.

The ambassador wished “deeper engagement” with the foreign minister to bring China-Bangladesh bilateral relations to a “newer height”.

Zhang expressed his commitment to work with the government of Bangladesh to implement the decisions reached through consensus between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during Xi’s visit to Bangladesh in October 2016.

He wished to strengthen practical cooperation between the two countries and accelerate implementation of the projects for common development and prosperity under China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative’.

He underlined the importance of the bilateral consultation mechanisms to steer the practical cooperation between the two countries, the foreign ministry said.

The minister emphasised economic diplomacy and acknowledged “tremendous” contribution of China to Bangladesh’s economic development.

He expressed gratitude to China for signing 27 agreements and MOUs, worth billions of dollar investment, during Xi’s visit when “bilateral relationship was elevated to strategic partnership”.

Momen requested the ambassador to take effective measures for speedy implementation of projects funded by China’s development assistance.

The ambassador also stated measures taken by the Chinese government to reduce the trade gap between Bangladesh and China and increase level of Chinese investment in Bangladesh for development of industries.