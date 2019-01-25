WFP’s Princess Sarah Zeid suggests ‘multi-track diplomacy’ to resolve Rohingya crisis
Published: 25 Jan 2019 01:40 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 01:40 AM BdST
Princess Sarah Zeid of Jordan, Special Adviser to World Food Programme (WFP), has stressed “multi-track diplomacy” to resolve Rohingya crisis.
“All should continue to push for accountability and safe and dignified return of the Rohingyas to Myanmar,” she said while meeting Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday at the foreign ministry.
Princess Sarah is currently on a six-day visit to Bangladesh. As WFP special adviser, she went to Cox’s Bazar to witness the conditions of the Rohingyas sheltered in there.
The foreign minister welcomed her on her maiden visit to Bangladesh.
He highlighted the generosity and leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas and saving the world from an “even bigger catastrophe”.
Emphasising the peaceful and amicable resolution of the Rohingya issue, Momen urged the global leadership to create pressure on Myanmar for repatriation of the Rohingyas back to their homeland.
He particularly urged Princess Sarah to tell the world about the atrocities committed against the Rohingyas and political support for a sustainable resolution to the crisis.
The princess praised the “internationally acclaimed extraordinary leadership” of Hasina and her government in giving shelter to over a million of Rohingyas.
