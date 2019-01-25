Bangladesh Army appoints four female officers as battalion chiefs
Published: 25 Jan 2019 12:24 AM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2019 12:24 AM BdST
Bangladesh Army has for the first time appointed four female officers as battalion commanding officers.
The four officers - Sanjida Hossain, Syeda Nazia Royhan and Farhana Afrin, and Sarah Amir – have been promoted from major to lieutenant colonel.
Army Chief of Staff General Aziz Ahmed adorned them with the Lt Col rank badges at a ceremony at the Army Headquarters in Dhaka on Thursday, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said in a media release.
“A new chapter has opened in Bangladesh Army,” the ISPR said.
The army has been appointing female officers in long courses since 2000.
