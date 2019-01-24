Dhaka briefs Washington about new government priorities
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Jan 2019 12:46 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2019 12:46 AM BdST
The foreign secretary has briefed the US administrators about the priorities of the new government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Md Shahidul Haque held talks with USAID Administrator Mark Green and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Ambassador David Hale on Tuesday, the Bangladesh embassy said.
Haque pointed out that immediately after the formation of the new cabinet, the priority identified by the prime minister for the new government is “good governance- primarily zero-tolerance against corruption".
He stated that the government looked forward to expanding the ties in a multi-sectoral context with US.
Referring to the Rohingya crisis, Shahidul said the recent internal situation in Northern Rakhine is aggravating the problem.
It is the responsibility of the Myanmar authorities to create the right condition so that all the Rohingyas currently staying in Bangladesh feel safe to go back, he said, seeking US support to resolve the crisis.
The US officials lauded the “generosity and tolerance” of Hasina for providing shelter to the Myanmar nationals who left Rakhine State on the face of persecution by the Myanmar Army.
The secretary said if the US investors come forward, Bangladesh would be happy to offer one of its special economic zones to them.
The US officials termed Bangladesh a partner that highly matters to them and assured full support towards the solution of the Rohingya crisis.
They appreciated the government’s commitment and initiatives to cut corruption, combat terrorism and prevent trafficking in person.
The foreign secretary also had meetings with the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of South and Central Asia Bureau Ambassador Alice Wells, Office Chief of Bureau of Democracy, Rights and Labour Ambassador Michael Kozak, Population, Refugee and Migration Bureau’s Acting Assistant Secretary Carol Thomson O’Connell, Office Chief of Trafficking in person Ambassador at Large John Cotton Richmond, and Counterterrorism Bureau and Counterterrorism Coordinator Ambassador at Large Nathan Sales.
Bangladesh Ambassador to the US Mohammad Ziauddin and senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC accompanied the foreign secretary during the meetings.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dhaka briefs Washington about new government priorities
- CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant
- Dhaka University announces election to its Central Students Union after three decades
- Tribute pours in for musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul
- HC orders bail settlement for Khaleda in Cumilla arson case
- State Minister KM Khalid Babu dissatisfied over book fair groundwork
- Unipay2u chairman, MD among six jailed for money laundering
- Biswa Ijtema in February as Tabligh Jamaat factions ‘resolve conflict’
- Padma Bridge gets sixth span
- Man gets life imprisonment for raping child in Kushtia
Most Read
- Twenty-five plots, houses of health directorate clerk, wife under attachment
- Users can check legal status of mobile phone handsets in Bangladesh via SMS
- Biswa Ijtema in February as Tabligh Jamaat factions ‘resolve conflict’
- CRI’s Farhad becomes prime minister’s special assistant
- Four charged in bomb plot against Muslim community in New York
- Sabina Yasmin remembers Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul and the song that made her cry
- Seven die after being run over by truck in Lakshmipur
- Bangladesh’s new FM to give fresh impetus to BBIN initiative
- Sixth Padma Bridge span to be installed on Wednesday
- Musician Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul dies