Unipay2u chairman, MD among six jailed for money laundering

  Court Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jan 2019 03:47 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 04:03 PM BdST

A court has handed down 12-year sentences to six individuals, including the chairman and the managing director of Unipay2u Bangladesh, for money laundering. 

Dhaka’s Third Special Judges Court Judge Abu Syed Diljar Hussain issued the order on Wednesday.

The Anti-Corruption Commission case involving top officials of Unipay2u, a multilevel marketing company, was filed eight years ago.

Of the six, three were present in court when the verdict was delivered.

