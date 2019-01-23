Home > Bangladesh

Dhaka University announces election to its Central Students Union after three decades

  Dhaka University Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jan 2019 07:15 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2019 07:31 PM BdST

After nearly three decades, Dhaka University will hold elections to its Central Students Union, or DUCSU.

Voting will be held on Mar 11, the university’s Vice-chancellor Md Akhtaruzzaman said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Voting will be held between 8am and 2pm for DUCSU and Hall Union election on Mar 11,” read the notice.

Before the announcement, the vice-chancellor met hall provosts and an advisory council on DUCSU polls.     

DUCSU was formed a year after Dhaka University was established in 1921. Dhaka University’s student leaders were at the forefront of the Language Movement and the Independence Movement.

Though DUCSU elections are to be held every year, there have only been six since independence.

The last election was held on Jun 6, 1990. Though efforts were made several times, no election has been organised since then.

On Jan 17 of this year, the High Court settled a six-year-old rule on the issue, ordering DUCSU elections to be held within six months. 

