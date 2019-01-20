Home > Bangladesh

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia congratulate new Bangladesh government

The Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia have congratulated the new government in Bangladesh in separate messages.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-appointment, the foreign ministry said.

She also hoped that the relations between the countries would be promoted in the days ahead.

Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak sent the congratulatory message to his counterpart AK Abdul Momen and expressed the hope that the “friendly relations would continue to develop in the interest of the peace and stability in the world”.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić in her message to Momen also expressed hope that the bilateral relations would continue to develop.

