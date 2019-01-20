Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia congratulate new Bangladesh government
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 10:16 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 10:16 PM BdST
The Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia and Serbia have congratulated the new government in Bangladesh in separate messages.
Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabić congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her re-appointment, the foreign ministry said.
She also hoped that the relations between the countries would be promoted in the days ahead.
Foreign Minister of Bosnia and Herzegovina Igor Crnadak sent the congratulatory message to his counterpart AK Abdul Momen and expressed the hope that the “friendly relations would continue to develop in the interest of the peace and stability in the world”.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Marija Pejčinović Burić in her message to Momen also expressed hope that the bilateral relations would continue to develop.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Japan is with Bangladesh on Rohingya issue, Ambassador Izumi tells FM Momen
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- Crackdown will continue but drug offenders should be helped to reintegrate in society: PM
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
- Committee to review new wage recommendations for journalists: Hasan Mahmud
- Case report on ex-chief justice SK Sinha deferred
- Jubo League leader hacked to death in Pabna
- Detained drug suspect dies in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Police detain teen for raping a four-year-old child in Feni
- Four die after car crashes into ditch in Narayanganj
Most Read
- RAB arrests Holey Artisan attack suspect Mamunur Rashid Ripon
- Actor Tanvir Hassan found dead in Dhaka’s Uttara
- Death toll raised to 79 in Mexico pipeline blast; new focus on fuel theft
- Tulip Siddiq gives birth to baby boy
- US, Saudi Arabia cannot move on until prince dealt with, says US Senator Graham
- Ershad heads to Singapore for medical care
- Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
- SSC: Coaching centres to be closed for a month from Jan 27
- 31 Rohingyas waiting to make border crossings to Bangladesh from India
- There is no perfect election, Quader says in response to UN chief’s remarks