Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jan 2019 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 09:16 PM BdST

AMMM Aurangzeb Chowdhury is the new chief of Bangladesh Navy.

The appointment was announced in a circular issued by the defence ministry on Sunday.

The rear admiral had been serving as director general of Bangladesh Coastguard. He will be promoted to the rank of vice admiral before he takes on his new role on Jan 26.

The outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Nizamuddin Ahmed’s term in office will come to an end on Jan 26.

