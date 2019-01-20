Aurangzeb Chowdhury new chief of Bangladesh Navy
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2019 09:14 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2019 09:16 PM BdST
AMMM Aurangzeb Chowdhury is the new chief of Bangladesh Navy.
The appointment was announced in a circular issued by the defence ministry on Sunday.
The outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Mohammad Nizamuddin Ahmed’s term in office will come to an end on Jan 26.
