Over 1,300 Rohingyas flee India for Bangladesh fearing deportation, more on way
More than 1,300 Rohingyas have entered Bangladesh from India in past one and a half months while more are waiting to cross the border after India deported some members of the displaced ethnic minority group to their homeland Myanmar.
“Massive detentions are under way in different Indian states,” Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Abul Kalam Azad told bdnews24.com on Friday.
“The level of the crackdown on the Rohingyas in the Muslim-dominated Jammu-Kashmir, Hyderabad and New Delhi is extreme. Fearing deportation to Myanmar, they are crossing the border into Bangladesh,” he added.
The over 1,300 Rohingyas who already came to Bangladesh from India recently were sheltered at the transit camp set up by the UN refugee agency UNHCR near Kutupalong Refugee Camp in Cox’s Bazar, according to Azad.
Some of the Rohingyas from India were staying with their relatives in the refugee camp, he said.
The government was looking for a suitable place to keep all the Rohingyas at one place, he added.
“Recently, a Rohingya family, who had taken refuge in India, was forced back into Myanmar. It created panic among other Rohingyas in India,” the commissioner said.
Many of them are crossing the border into Bangladesh through areas like Cumilla, Benapole, Satkhira and Kurhigram, he said.
“More Rohingyas scared of the crackdown are waiting to flee,” he added.
The foreign ministry has been informed about the issue, said Azad.
More than 700,000 Rohingyas have fled to Bangladesh since Aug 25, 2017 after the Myanmar army launched their offensive in the Rakhine Dtate. They joined with 400,000 Rohingyas who had already been living in Bangladesh.
