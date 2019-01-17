RAB arrests five over fake Facebook accounts for PM, family

A team of RAB-2 has arrested the accused in Moghbazar, Mohammadpur, Savar, Demra and Keraniganj following a drive on Wednesday night, said Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, assistant director at the RAB Headquarters.

They have been spreading rumours and false propaganda using the fake accounts and also used the accounts to extort money through fraudulence, said RAB.

The RAB has not divulged the names of the arrestees yet but will share the information in a news briefing on Thursday, said Rahman.

In a statement on Jan 11, the Awami League had warned the people that fake Facebook accounts have been opened for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and daughter Saima Hossain.

“The pages have been disseminating fake news.”

Those who created the pages or accounts were requested to announce them as ‘unofficial’ or else legal actions would follow, according to the statement.

It also said that the prime minister’s son and ICT adviser Sajeeb Wazed has a verified Facebook page.