RAB arrests five over fake Facebook accounts for PM, family
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Jan 2019 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 11:01 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested five persons on charges of opening fake accounts on Facebook in the name of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.
A team of RAB-2 has arrested the accused in Moghbazar, Mohammadpur, Savar, Demra and Keraniganj following a drive on Wednesday night, said Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, assistant director at the RAB Headquarters.
They have been spreading rumours and false propaganda using the fake accounts and also used the accounts to extort money through fraudulence, said RAB.
In a statement on Jan 11, the Awami League had warned the people that fake Facebook accounts have been opened for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and daughter Saima Hossain.
“The pages have been disseminating fake news.”
Those who created the pages or accounts were requested to announce them as ‘unofficial’ or else legal actions would follow, according to the statement.
It also said that the prime minister’s son and ICT adviser Sajeeb Wazed has a verified Facebook page.
