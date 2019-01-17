Home > Bangladesh

RAB arrests five over fake Facebook accounts for PM, family

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jan 2019 11:01 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 11:01 AM BdST

The Rapid Action Battalion or RAB has arrested five persons on charges of opening fake accounts on Facebook in the name of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her family members.
Related Stories

A team of RAB-2 has arrested the accused in Moghbazar, Mohammadpur, Savar, Demra and Keraniganj following a drive on Wednesday night, said Md Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, assistant director at the RAB Headquarters.

They have been spreading rumours and false propaganda using the fake accounts and also used the accounts to extort money through fraudulence, said RAB.

The RAB has not divulged the names of the arrestees yet but will share the information in a news briefing on Thursday, said Rahman.

In a statement on Jan 11, the Awami League had warned the people that fake Facebook accounts have been opened for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana and daughter Saima Hossain.

“The pages have been disseminating fake news.”

Those who created the pages or accounts were requested to announce them as ‘unofficial’ or else legal actions would follow, according to the statement.

It also said that the prime minister’s son and ICT adviser Sajeeb Wazed has a verified Facebook page.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

DNCC mayor by-polls during Upazila vote

KOICA president coming to Bangladesh

Female ridesharing driver’s stolen moped found 

Polish FM greets Momen

Suspect says he makes guns for police

College girl dies in Ctg road accident

File Photo

RMG workers block Shyamoli road

File Photo

‘Foot rash’ keeps Khaleda away from GATCO hearing

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.