Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
Senior Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST
Police say they have arrested the main suspect behind the killings of LGBT rights activist Xulhaz Mannan and his friend Mahbub Tonoy.
The unnamed suspect was caught during a raid by counter-terror police at Gazipur’s Tongi 6pm Tuesday, said Md Obaidur Rahman, additional deputy commission of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.
More details about the arrest will be released during a briefing at the DMP media centre on Wednesday, he added.
More to follow
