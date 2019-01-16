Home > Bangladesh

Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say

  Senior Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST Updated: 16 Jan 2019 11:01 BdST

Police say they have arrested the main suspect behind the killings of LGBT rights activist Xulhaz Mannan and his friend Mahbub Tonoy.
The unnamed suspect was caught during a raid by counter-terror police at Gazipur’s Tongi 6pm Tuesday, said Md Obaidur Rahman, additional deputy commission of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.  

More details about the arrest will be released during a briefing at the DMP media centre on Wednesday, he added.

More to follow

