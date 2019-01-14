ILO praises garment wage review
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2019 19:01 BdST
The International Labour Organisation in Bangladesh has lauded the government’s decision to review the minimum wage structure for garment workers.
In the wake of raging protests by garment workers over the minimum wage scale, a special tripartite committee was formed by the government to review the wage board.
On Sunday, the committee reached an agreement to increase workers’ minimum wages.
“We acknowledge the genuine efforts of all parties, led by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, to work towards setting minimum wages at an appropriate level and to reach a consensus,” Tuomo Poutiainen, ILO country director for Bangladesh, said in a statement on Monday.
“Through this tripartite process of dialogue, confidence is being built and we call upon all parties to help the industry resume its activity,” he added.
While emphasising the importance of social dialogue in achieving social and economic stability, the ILO has also offered its assistance to the tripartite stakeholders in reviewing the minimum wage scale.
“We believe that establishing a strong wage policy for the country and regular evidence-based adjustments through full consultation with all social partners would contribute to inclusive growth, boost industry competitiveness and strengthen social protection for workers, as well as decent work and productive employment for millions of Bangladeshis,” said Poutiainen.
