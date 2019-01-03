Minister Syed Ashraful Islam dies in Bangkok
Reazul Bashar, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jan 2019 22:01 BdST Updated: 03 Jan 2019 23:01 BdST
Minister Syed Ashraful Islam, former general secretary of the Awami League, has died in Bangkok at the age of 68.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has led the tribute to her long-time confidante.
Battling lung cancer for a long time, he breathed his last at the Bumrungrad Hospital on Thursday.
President Md Abdul Hamid and Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury also mourned Syed Ashraf.
Syed Ashraf was one of those who raised the ethical bar in Bangladesh’s politics and left behind a legacy of higher moral standards for future politicians.
The death news came hours after a letter sought more time from Speaker Shirin Sharmin for the Awami League leader to take oath of office as member of parliament.
The public administration minister took his leave of absence from parliament on Sept 18 last year.
Even though Ashraf was absent during the election, he emerged the winner at Kishoreganj-1.
Hasina herself sought vote for Syed Ashraf during the campaign. “Please work together so that Mr Syed Ashraf can win. I pray for his quick recovery and return,” she told the leaders and activists of the party’s Kishoreganj unit via a video conference at the time.
Syed Ashraful Islam and Sheikh Hasina at the Awami League's 20th council at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Oct 22, 2016. File Photo
He became a member of parliament on the AL ticket from Kishoreganj-1in 1996 after returning home. He was also re-elected in 2001, 2008 and 2014.
He proved his mettle when the military-controlled government sought to punish politicians and banish the two top politicians - Hasina and Khaleda Zia.
Hasina, however, removed him as the local government minister in 2015 before bringing him back to her cabinet again.
He also lost the party’s number two post, general secretary, in its last council.
Syed Ashraf was a member of the Awami League’s presidium until his death.
The leaders and activists of the party still remember the role he played in strengthening the party.
“Syed Ashraf is unrivalled. One day, he will surpass Syed Nazrul in Bangladesh’s history. He will be the great hero in history,” his brother Syed Shafayatul Islam had said at a Jail Killing Day event at the Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College in Kishoreganj before the polls.
