Woman 'raped with husband, daughter tied up for arguing with AL supporters'

The woman in her 40s, admitted to Noakhali Sadar Hospital along with her husband, said she was attacked in her home because of an argument she had with Awami League supporters on the day of the general election.

Local leaders of the ruling party have rejected the allegations. Noakhali Superintendent of Police Md Ilias Sharif confirmed that the rape did take place, but said political rivalry had nothing to with it.

Police have arrested a suspect after a case was started at Char Chabbar Police Station over the incident that allegedly happened at Charjubili Union of Subornachar Upazila.

The case accuses nine individuals of carrying out the assault and gang-rape.

The woman told reporters at the hospital that she argued with ‘boat’ supporters when she had gone to vote at the centre in Pangkhar Bazar Government Primary School on Sunday.

She then came under attack at her home at night, she told reporters.

A gang of 10 to 12 men began vandalising their home around midnight after the election and eventually broke in to seriously injure her husband.

The man, in his 50s, was tied up along with his school-going daughter inside the house while the woman was dragged outside where she was beaten and raped.

“Ten to 12 men including Mosharraf, Salahuddin and Soheil began breaking down our doors and windows. They came in and beat me up severely,” said her husband.

“We were tied up inside the house while my wife was taken outside and gang-raped. They also beat her up severely.”

The family were helped by neighbours and sent to Noakhali Sadar Hospital after the attackers had left.

The couple have multiple wounds on their bodies, said the hospital’s Resident Medical Officer Syed Mohiuddin Abdul Azim.

“A woman who says she was raped was admitted to the hospital on Monday noon. We’ve found multiple wounds on her body. We’ve carried out some preliminary tests,” he said.

“But we cannot immediately confirm if she was raped. We can only confirm it after we get back the test results.”

Omar Faruk, head of Awami League’s local unit at Subarnachar, denied that the ruling party’s leaders and supporters were involved in any argument at Charjubli on voting day.

“It is baseless to claim that any of our leaders or supporters misbehaved with anyone in any centre at Charjubli Union,” he told bdnews24.com when contacted over the allegation.

“Our party has nothing to do with this incident. Someone is trying to taint the image of the Awami League by involving our name with this incident. We are also demanding punishment for the real attackers.”

“It is true that there was an incident of gang rape, but there seems to be no apparent ties to a political rivalry,” SP Ilias Sharif told bdnews24.com.

Police have arrested one suspect and “are trying to catch the others”.

The nine named in the case are ‘Soheil’, ‘Swapan’, ‘Chowdhury’, ‘Bechu’, ‘Basu’, ‘Abul’, ‘Mosharraf’ and ‘Salahuddin’.

“The accused people have fled the area. Police are trying to catch them with the help of technology. None of the suspects will be let off,” said SP Ilias.