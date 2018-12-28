3G, 4G data blackout in Bangladesh before general elections
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-28 01:33:23.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-28 01:56:41.0 BdST
The 3G and 4G mobile data services have been available in different parts of Bangladesh three days before the general election.
Regulators BTRC have not released a statement about the issue, but officials at the telecom operators told bdnews24.com they received “instructions” to halt the services temporarily.
Bangladesh is going to parliamentary elections on Dec 30. There have been speculations over partial internet blackout during the polls to prevent rumours and propaganda surrounding the vote.
Several officials at the mobile phone operators said the BTRC had instructed them to continue only 2G internet and voice call services until further notice.
“We’ve started executing the instruction after getting it around 10:30pm,” one of the officials told bdnews24.com on condition of anonymity.
Broadband internet users with fixed lines, however, are not facing the problem.
The number of internet connections was over 91.8 million as of November, according to the BTRC. They include 86 million mobile phone internet connections.
BTRC Acting Chairman Jahurul Haque did not take bdnews24.com call for comments.
Another official at the regulators, requesting anonymity, admitted to instructing the telecom operators to restrict internet services.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 3G, 4G data blackout in Bangladesh before general elections
- Bangladesh praises Russia’s ‘bold’ stance on Rohingya issue
- Police arrest three Awami League leaders for attack on Gayeshwar
- UN chief calls for peaceful, credible and inclusive election in Bangladesh
- Fire guts 182 houses in Gazipur
- Cold wave descending ahead of polls
- Saima Wazed calls on young Bangladeshis to vote
- 99 Jamaat activists detained, arms recovered at party leader’s house
- Two motorcycle passengers killed in Mymensingh road crash
- DCAB gets Raheed Ejaz as new president, Nurul Islam Hasib as general secretary
Most Read
- Bangladeshi-born New York police officer fends off five attackers in viral video
- ‘Emergency meeting’ called by Oikya Front leader Kamal Hossain
- Ershad says ‘sister’ Hasina has his full support
- Alliance led by Awami League may win 248 seats in election: survey
- Jamaat leaders able to contest Dec 30 polls after HC decision
- Ershad starts another drama three days before election
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad returns home from Singapore four days before election
- Sayedee’s son Shameem campaigns for release of father jailed for war crimes
- In a first, Trump makes surprise visit to US troops in Iraq
- Jatiya Party candidate campaigns wearing bulletproof vest in Chattogram