JSC-JDC pass rate 85.83%, GPA 5.0 rate drops sharply

This year 68,095 students have received a GPA 5.0.

The pass rate has increased 2.18 percentage points from last year, but the number of students who received a GPA 5.0 has dropped sharply.

Education Minister Nurul Islam Nahid and the chairmen of the education boards presented a summary of the results to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Monday.

Last year 83.65 percent of JSC-JDC examinees passed their examinations, while 191,628 received a GPA 5.0.

The education minister discussed the results after handing over the summary.

Previously the results were calculated using the marks received in the students’ fourth subject, he said.

But this year it was not done in accordance with the updates to evaluation methods, leading to the decline in GPA 5.0 recipients, he added.

The education minister will hold a media conference at the Secretariat at 12pm to highlight various aspects of this year’s examination results. Examinees will receive their results after the end of the media conference.

A total of 2,670,333 students gave the JSC-JDC examinations from Nov 1 to Nov 15 this year.

Primary and Mass Education Minister Mostafizur Rahman also presented a summary of the Primary School Certificate (PSC) results to Sheikh Hasina.

But the minister did not disclose the pass rate or the GPA 5.0 rate at the event. The minister will provide details of the PSC results at a media conference at the Ministry of Mass Education at 1pm on Monday.

HOW STUDENTS CAN CHECK RESULTS

The results will be available on the websites of the education boards and the primary education department after the announcements.

Phone subscribers can access the results via SMS services as well.



A primary student can type ‘DPE<space>Thana/Upazila code<space>roll number<space>2018’ and send the message to 16222 to get the results in a return SMS.



Ebtedayee students will have to type ‘EBT’ in place of ‘DPE’.



The codes are available on the DPE website, and at the schools and local education department offices.



The JSC and JDC students will be able to check their results on the website of the corresponding education boards (www.educationboardresults.gov.bd).



To get the result through SMS, a JSC or JDC student will have to type ‘JSC or JDC<space>first three letters of board<space>roll number<space>2018’ and send text message to 16222.