Most journalists were murdered during BNP-Jamaat regime, say analysts
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-22 23:28:26.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-22 23:28:26.0 BdST
Most journalists have been murdered during the BNP-Jamaat regime in Bangladesh, speakers at a discussion have said.
But investigations into those murders did not progress much, he said while speaking at the discussion in Dhaka on Saturday.
“The period from 2002 to 2005 has been the dark times for journalists in the southwestern region,” said Gouranga Nandy, a journalist from Khulna.
He said many of the journalists also fled Khulna and took shelter in Dhaka.
The much-talked-about incidents during that period were the murders of journalists Manik Saha, Humayun Kabir Balu, Goutam Das, Harun-or-Rashid, Shukur Hossain and Sheikh Belaluddin.
The Institute of Communication Studies or ICS organised the discussion marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists which is celebrated on Nov 2 every year across the world.
Prof Bhuiyan said a lengthy legal process, lack of evidence and witnesses also stood in the way of ensuing justice. He demanded a special tribunal to investigate all the killings.
Former President of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul also recalled those days between 2001 and 2006 and said in 2005 they changed their slogan of protests. “Our slogan was, ‘we don’t want justice as we don’t get justice’”.
He criticised the current government for not taking forward all those investigations to ensure justice despite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s assurance.
He said there must be a “political commitment” to end impunity.
Shakhawat Ali Khan, professor of journalism at Dhaka University, also pointed out divisions in journalist groups.
Balu’s son Ashik Kabir remembered his father. He was only 13 years old when his father was killed in 2004, three years after the passing of his mother.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Media leaders launch Editors Guild to promote responsible journalism
- Petrol bomb attack on Awami League election rally in Mymensingh
- Two drivers killed as trucks crash in Gazipur
- Two killed in road accident in Thakurgaon
- Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya refugee camps during general election
- Rumours rife on social media, but can’t fool Bangladeshis: RAB chief
- Late Bangladesh speaker Humayun Rasheed’s wife to be laid to rest Saturday
- RAB detains three for spreading ‘rumours on Facebook’
- An old demand for a new bridge over Karnaphuli
- BNP candidate Rony accused in Digital Security case over ‘leaked phone call’
Most Read
- EA Chaudhury campaigns for Momen in Sylhet, says joining AL was ‘best’ move
- AL questions use of Khaleda, Tarique’s portraits on posters of BNP candidates
- Bangladesh to seal off Rohingya refugee camps during general election
- US govt headed for partial shutdown over Trump border wall dispute
- Rumours rife on social media, but can’t fool Bangladeshis: RAB chief
- Hasina arrives in Sylhet for election campaign
- Online clothing retailers hunt for better fit to cut costly returns
- Army deployment will change election situation, says Rizvi
- AL, police forcing Oikya Front out of election: Dr Kamal
- West Indies clinch T20 series, beat Bangladesh by 50 runs