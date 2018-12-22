Most journalists were murdered during BNP-Jamaat regime, say analysts

Twenty journalists have been killed in Bangladesh since 2000, of them 14 were killed between 2000 and 2006, said Prof Abu Jafar Md Shafiul Alam Bhuiyan of Dhaka University, referring to the BNP-Jamaat regime.

But investigations into those murders did not progress much, he said while speaking at the discussion in Dhaka on Saturday.

“The period from 2002 to 2005 has been the dark times for journalists in the southwestern region,” said Gouranga Nandy, a journalist from Khulna.

He said many of the journalists also fled Khulna and took shelter in Dhaka.

The much-talked-about incidents during that period were the murders of journalists Manik Saha, Humayun Kabir Balu, Goutam Das, Harun-or-Rashid, Shukur Hossain and Sheikh Belaluddin.

The Institute of Communication Studies or ICS organised the discussion marking the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists which is celebrated on Nov 2 every year across the world.

Prof Bhuiyan said a lengthy legal process, lack of evidence and witnesses also stood in the way of ensuing justice. He demanded a special tribunal to investigate all the killings.

Former President of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul also recalled those days between 2001 and 2006 and said in 2005 they changed their slogan of protests. “Our slogan was, ‘we don’t want justice as we don’t get justice’”.

He criticised the current government for not taking forward all those investigations to ensure justice despite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s assurance.

He said there must be a “political commitment” to end impunity.

Shakhawat Ali Khan, professor of journalism at Dhaka University, also pointed out divisions in journalist groups.

Balu’s son Ashik Kabir remembered his father. He was only 13 years old when his father was killed in 2004, three years after the passing of his mother.