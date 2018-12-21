India appoints Riva Ganguly Das high commissioner to Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-21 00:26:50.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-21 00:47:15.0 BdST
India has appointed Riva Ganguly Das, the director general of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, as high commissioner to Bangladesh.
Related Stories
She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, India’s external affairs ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Riva had earlier worked at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka as head of its cultural wing.
After her return from Dhaka, she took over as director at the United Nations Economic and Social Affairs Division and took part in environmental negotiations, particularly climate change.
Before joining ICCR, she was consul general of India in New York.
She has also worked as ambassador to Romania with concurrent accreditation to Albania and Moldova, deputy chief of mission in The Hague, and as consul general in Shanghai.
A post graduate in political science from Delhi University, she was a lecturer at the university before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 1986.
Her predecessor in Dhaka, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, has been appointed as next ambassador to the United States.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- India appoints Riva Ganguly Das high commissioner to Bangladesh
- Hasina warns of ‘BNP plot’ to kill top police officers before election
- At least nine killed in bus-passenger carrier collision in Gapalganj
- Facebook takes down nine pages, six accounts for coordinated inauthentic behaviour in Bangladesh
- Preparations for election are better than ever before, says IGP
- Bangla Academy gets Habibullah Siraji as director general
- Shringla to leave Dhaka soon to take up Washington assignment
- Fatullah fire: Two women die of burn injuries
- Three die as bus overturns in Bagerhat
- Two trucks ablaze on Madaripur Highway
Most Read
- Facebook, Twitter shut accounts for manipulation before Bangladesh election
- Khaleda adviser EA Chaudhury switches sides to join Awami League
- Ershad ‘dropping out’ of Dhaka-17 race
- Mashrafe is a diamond, says Sheikh Hasina
- Jatiya Oikya Front candidate Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury dies at 84
- Gaibandha-3 election to be rescheduled after death of candidate Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury
- Shakib stars as Bangladesh level T20 series against West Indies with 36-run win
- Bangladesh will be great if half the electoral pledges are fulfilled: Analysts
- Chattogram-9: AL, BNP battle for Bakalia votes
- Gunshot fired at Mahi’s home in Munshiganj