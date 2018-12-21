India appoints Riva Ganguly Das high commissioner to Bangladesh

She is expected to take up the assignment shortly, India’s external affairs ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Riva had earlier worked at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka as head of its cultural wing.

After her return from Dhaka, she took over as director at the United Nations Economic and Social Affairs Division and took part in environmental negotiations, particularly climate change.

Before joining ICCR, she was consul general of India in New York.

She has also worked as ambassador to Romania with concurrent accreditation to Albania and Moldova, deputy chief of mission in The Hague, and as consul general in Shanghai.

A post graduate in political science from Delhi University, she was a lecturer at the university before joining the Indian Foreign Service in 1986.

Her predecessor in Dhaka, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, has been appointed as next ambassador to the United States.