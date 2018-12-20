Home > Bangladesh

Bangla Academy gets Habibullah Siraji as director general

  Staff Correspondent  bdnews24.com

Published: 2018-12-20 16:47:55.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 16:48:21.0 BdST

Poet Habibullah Siraji has been appointed as the new director general of Bangla Academy.

The Public Relations Department of the academy said he took charge of the post on Thursday.

Siraji replaced Shamsuzzaman Khan, whose tenure ended in May after 10 years. The post had been vacant since Shamsuzzaman left.

Siraji, who played a leading role in the formation of the National Poetry Council in the 1980s, received the Ekushey Padak in 2016. Prior to that, he received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1991.

He was born in Faridpur on Dec 31, 1948. He has written 32 books of poetry. He has also written novels, essays and memoirs.

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.