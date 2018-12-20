Bangla Academy gets Habibullah Siraji as director general

The Public Relations Department of the academy said he took charge of the post on Thursday.

Siraji replaced Shamsuzzaman Khan, whose tenure ended in May after 10 years. The post had been vacant since Shamsuzzaman left.

Siraji, who played a leading role in the formation of the National Poetry Council in the 1980s, received the Ekushey Padak in 2016. Prior to that, he received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1991.

He was born in Faridpur on Dec 31, 1948. He has written 32 books of poetry. He has also written novels, essays and memoirs.