Bangla Academy gets Habibullah Siraji as director general
Staff Correspondent bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-20 16:47:55.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-20 16:48:21.0 BdST
Poet Habibullah Siraji has been appointed as the new director general of Bangla Academy.
The Public Relations Department of the academy said he took charge of the post on Thursday.
Siraji replaced Shamsuzzaman Khan, whose tenure ended in May after 10 years. The post had been vacant since Shamsuzzaman left.
Siraji, who played a leading role in the formation of the National Poetry Council in the 1980s, received the Ekushey Padak in 2016. Prior to that, he received the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1991.
He was born in Faridpur on Dec 31, 1948. He has written 32 books of poetry. He has also written novels, essays and memoirs.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bangla Academy gets Habibullah Siraji as director general
- Shringla to leave Dhaka soon to take up Washington assignment
- Fatullah fire: Two women die of burn injuries
- Three die as bus overturns in Bagerhat
- Two trucks ablaze on Madaripur Highway
- Five detained after attack on police in Tangail
- CEC urges election officials not to let minor flaws spiral into unrest
- Facebook takes down more Myanmar accounts over military links
- Nine injured in house fire in Narayanganj’s Fatullah
- AL-backed panel sweeps National Press Club elections; Saiful president, Farida general secretary
Most Read
- Khaleda adviser EA Chaudhury switches sides to join Awami League
- Ershad ‘dropping out’ of Dhaka-17 race
- You will face justice in afterlife: Kamal to govt
- BNP activists weep as Fakhrul breaks down in tears in Cumilla rally
- Gunshot fired at Mahi’s home in Munshiganj
- Bangladesh will be great if half the electoral pledges are fulfilled: Analysts
- Jatiya Oikya Front candidate Fazle Rabbi Chowdhury dies at 84
- Awami League won’t scramble for power, says PM Hasina
- Chattogram-9: AL, BNP battle for Bakalia votes
- Mahbub Talukdar says Huda attacked election commissioner's post by calling him a liar