Court jails Sonali Bank’s ex-MD Humayun, eight others for loan scams

A Dhaka court has sentenced former managing director of Sonali Bank, Humayun Kabir, and eight others to jail on different terms for embezzlement of Tk 2.57 million through loan forgery.

Judge Md Iqbal Hossain delivered the verdict on Sunday.

The eight others are the bank’s Deputy Managing Director Mainul Haque, General Managers Nani Gopal Nath and Mir Mohidur Rahman, Deputy General Manager Sheikh Altaf Hossain, Assistant General Managers Kamrul Hossain Khan and Saiful Hasan, and Paragon Knit Composite MD Saiful Islam Raja and Director Abdullah Al Mamun.

All the convicts, barring Altaf, were handed 17-year prison terms.