At Dhaka's Mitford Hospital, patients swarm floors and staircases as cold-related illnesses soar

Istiaque Ahmed Rana, a resident of Old Dhaka's Gendaria, rushed his 27-day-old daughter to the Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital, also known as Mitford Hospital, in the capital for urgent medical attention. The infant was experiencing respiratory distress.

At the hospital's paediatric ward, Istiaque and his wife, Rasheda Begum, were worried about the possibility of their daughter contracting pneumonia, given the intense winter cold that has recently enveloped the country.

"This year's cold in Dhaka is unprecedented. My daughter fell ill because of the cold. We're hoping she doesn't develop pneumonia," he said.

On Tuesday, Mitford Hospital was teeming with people seeking medical care, including the elderly and children. Some families laid mats on the overcrowded hospital's balcony and staircases due to the scarcity of beds.