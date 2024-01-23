    বাংলা

    At Dhaka's Mitford Hospital, patients swarm floors and staircases as cold-related illnesses soar

    As a cold wave sweeps over the country, the elderly and children are especially vulnerable to health issues

    Anupam Mallik AdityaJagannath University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 23 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2024, 11:36 AM

    Istiaque Ahmed Rana, a resident of Old Dhaka's Gendaria, rushed his 27-day-old daughter to the Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital, also known as Mitford Hospital, in the capital for urgent medical attention. The infant was experiencing respiratory distress.

    At the hospital's paediatric ward, Istiaque and his wife, Rasheda Begum, were worried about the possibility of their daughter contracting pneumonia, given the intense winter cold that has recently enveloped the country.

    "This year's cold in Dhaka is unprecedented. My daughter fell ill because of the cold. We're hoping she doesn't develop pneumonia," he said.

    On Tuesday, Mitford Hospital was teeming with people seeking medical care, including the elderly and children. Some families laid mats on the overcrowded hospital's balcony and staircases due to the scarcity of beds.

    People have been grappling with intense winter chills for more than two weeks all over the country, including Dhaka. The weather has led to a surge in patients, predominantly children and the elderly, not only in district hospitals but also in Dhaka's healthcare facilities.

    Temperatures have been gradually dropping in Bangladesh over the past few weeks. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 6.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and Sirajganj on Tuesday.

    In Dhaka, the temperature fell to 11 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the city this winter.

    The highest temperature recorded in the country was 27.5 degrees Celsius at Teknaf.

    Despite the morning sunshine in Dhaka, vast swaths of the country remained engulfed in dense fog and frigid winds. The weather has exacerbated the struggles of patients suffering from cold-related illnesses, especially those seeking treatment in hospitals.

    At Mitford Hospital, patients forced to lie on the floor say that the chilly winds are compounding their suffering. On the third and fourth floors, several patients have set up makeshift beds on mats due to the cold.

    One of them said they were told to wait outside due to a lack of free beds inside the hospital. “The hospital authorities said they would notify us when a bed becomes available. But how can we possibly wait outside amid this freezing wind?”

    Prof Dr Md Zakirul Islam, head of the hospital’s paediatric department, emphasised the vulnerability of infants and children to cold-related illnesses during the seasonal shift.

    He explained that bronchiolitis, a common lung infection caused by a virus, primarily requires oxygen support for treatment, which is not feasible at home.

    Zakirul urged parents to bring their children to the hospital immediately if they exhibit breathing difficulties, noting that nearly two-thirds of the children admitted are suffering from illnesses related to the cold weather.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh records season's lowest temperature of 6.6C amid cold snap
    Mercury dips to season's lowest 6.6C amid cold snap
    In Dhaka, the temperature fell to 11 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the city this winter
    File Photo
    Mercury drops to 8.1 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur amid cold wave
    The temperature dropped as low as 12.1 degrees Celsius in Dhaka, meteorologists say
    Warmer days ahead as sun brings respite from foggy gloom
    Sun brings respite from foggy gloom
    Temperatures are likely to rise during the day but the winter chill is expected to intensify at night, according to the Met Office
    Life in winter in Dhaka
    Life in winter in Dhaka
    Shivering cold has gripped Bangladesh in mid-winter, disrupting daily life. The residents of Dhaka have not experienced so much cold for such a long period in many years.

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024