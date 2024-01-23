At Dhaka's Mitford Hospital, patients swarm floors and staircases as cold-related illnesses soar

Istiaque Ahmed Rana, a resident of Old Dhaka's Gendaria, rushed his 27-day-old daughter to the Sir Salimullah Medical College and Hospital, also known as Mitford Hospital, in the capital for urgent medical attention. The infant was experiencing respiratory distress.
At the hospital's paediatric ward, Istiaque and his wife, Rasheda Begum, were worried about the possibility of their daughter contracting pneumonia, given the intense winter cold that has recently enveloped the country.
"This year's cold in Dhaka is unprecedented. My daughter fell ill because of the cold. We're hoping she doesn't develop pneumonia," he said.
On Tuesday, Mitford Hospital was teeming with people seeking medical care, including the elderly and children. Some families laid mats on the overcrowded hospital's balcony and staircases due to the scarcity of beds.
People have been grappling with intense winter chills for more than two weeks all over the country, including Dhaka. The weather has led to a surge in patients, predominantly children and the elderly, not only in district hospitals but also in Dhaka's healthcare facilities.
Temperatures have been gradually dropping in Bangladesh over the past few weeks. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department recorded the season’s lowest temperature at 6.6 degrees Celsius in Chuadanga and Sirajganj on Tuesday.
In Dhaka, the temperature fell to 11 degrees Celsius, the lowest for the city this winter.
The highest temperature recorded in the country was 27.5 degrees Celsius at Teknaf.
Despite the morning sunshine in Dhaka, vast swaths of the country remained engulfed in dense fog and frigid winds. The weather has exacerbated the struggles of patients suffering from cold-related illnesses, especially those seeking treatment in hospitals.
At Mitford Hospital, patients forced to lie on the floor say that the chilly winds are compounding their suffering. On the third and fourth floors, several patients have set up makeshift beds on mats due to the cold.
One of them said they were told to wait outside due to a lack of free beds inside the hospital. “The hospital authorities said they would notify us when a bed becomes available. But how can we possibly wait outside amid this freezing wind?”
Prof Dr Md Zakirul Islam, head of the hospital’s paediatric department, emphasised the vulnerability of infants and children to cold-related illnesses during the seasonal shift.
He explained that bronchiolitis, a common lung infection caused by a virus, primarily requires oxygen support for treatment, which is not feasible at home.
Zakirul urged parents to bring their children to the hospital immediately if they exhibit breathing difficulties, noting that nearly two-thirds of the children admitted are suffering from illnesses related to the cold weather.