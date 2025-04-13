Investigation underway into Shobhajatra arson, security lapses will be identified: RAB chief

“If anything of that nature [security lapse] is uncovered, we will take action against [those on duty] as well, says Shahidur Rahman

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Director General Shahidur Rahman says that law enforcers are investigating whether the arson of the Shobhajatra motifs at the Dhaka University Faculty of Fine Arts was the result of a lapse in security.

He made the remarks to the media after inspecting the security arrangements in place at the Ramna Batamul for the main Bengali New Year event.

“The incident will be investigated,” he said. “Swift action will be taken against those involved in accordance with the law. We are probing the incident and we will also check whether there was any negligence on the part of those providing security. If anything of that nature is uncovered, we will take action against them as well.”

Stating that security arrangements have been strengthened for all types of events for the Bengali New Year, including at the Ramna Batamul, he said: "We have a dog squad deployed and detectives in plainclothes and a motorcycle patrol team are on duty."

He also said that RAB is also working seriously on the issue of cyber security so that no one can spread propaganda or misleading information.

"We are working in tandem - there police, the army, other law enforcement personnel, other cultural groups, and public representatives, are working in coordination so this event can be held beautifully."

He said that this year’s security arrangements are much better than in the past.

"Under the current interim government, Ramadan, Eid, Christmas, major Hindu festivals, Ekushey February, and Independence Day have been celebrated without any problems."

"This time too, I hope we will celebrate the New Year event beautifully alongside everyone."

Noting that there are Bengali New Year events in different parts of Dhaka city, he said: "All kinds of security measures have been taken around these events, including the Faculty of Fine Arts Ananda Shobhajatra, the main event at the Ramna Batamul, at Rabindra Sarobar and Hatirjheel."