Rangpur Eid congregation restricted as dispute over imam lingers on

The local administration has put restrictions on an Eid-ul-Fitr congregation at an Eidgah ground in Rangpur’s Pirgacha Upazila following a dispute between rival groups over who will lead the prayers.
The Eid congregation at the Itakumari Purbapara Eidgah ground will not be held this year due to the restrictions, Pirgacha Police Station chief Susanta Kumar Sarker said.
One of the groups will attend Eid prayers at Itakumari Hazipara Government Primary School playground while the other at Itakumari Hazi Para Jame mosque as the Upazila administration failed to settle the issue between the groups.
There are six mosques for the people of 10 villages, including Itakumari, Itakumari Purbapara, Shahpara, Amtala, Jagdish and Panchanan.
But the residents of these villages were performing two Eid congregations together at Itakumari Purbapara Eidgah ground for a long time, police said, citing locals.
Jagdish Amtali Mosque Imam Maulana Shahidul Islam was appointed as the imam of that Eidgah ground several years ago.
The people of the 10 villages were divided into two groups following the imam’s appointment.
One of the groups sought change in the appointment while the other supported him.
The authorities have yet to settle the issue after several meetings.
Itakumari Union Council Chairman Abul Bashar arranged two separate Eid congregations for both groups last year but the rival units clashed at the ground while setting time for prayer services.
Tension between the two sides arose again this year over the Eid-ul-Fitr congregation and the issue was informed to the Upazila administration.
“The administration held separate meetings in several phases to maintain law and order in the area. A third party suggested the appointment of another imam but a group refused to accept it,”
As a meeting on Monday failed to put an end to the dispute, the Upazila administration imposed a ban on the Eid congregation in the Eidgah ground to bring the situation under control.
“We are trying to solve the issue by uniting the groups but none of them agree. Now what else can we do?” said Bashar.
“Nobody will be spared if they try to destabilise the situation. We want both sides to attend the Eid congregation here,” Sarker said.