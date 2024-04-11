Rangpur Eid congregation restricted as dispute over imam lingers on

The local administration has put restrictions on an Eid-ul-Fitr congregation at an Eidgah ground in Rangpur’s Pirgacha Upazila following a dispute between rival groups over who will lead the prayers.

The Eid congregation at the Itakumari Purbapara Eidgah ground will not be held this year due to the restrictions, Pirgacha Police Station chief Susanta Kumar Sarker said.

One of the groups will attend Eid prayers at Itakumari Hazipara Government Primary School playground while the other at Itakumari Hazi Para Jame mosque as the Upazila administration failed to settle the issue between the groups.

There are six mosques for the people of 10 villages, including Itakumari, Itakumari Purbapara, Shahpara, Amtala, Jagdish and Panchanan.