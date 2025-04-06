Officials trickle back to work as govt offices reopen after 9-day Eid break

The start of the first workday after the extended Eid break is marked by relatively low attendance

From top advisors to office assistants, government staff across the board have begun returning to work at the Secretariat after a nine-day Eid holiday.

Attendance was relatively low during the first hour on Sunday, the first official working day after the long break. The last working day before Eid was Mar 27, when attendance was also sparse.

Many officials were seen arriving directly from their hometowns. Entry protocols at the Secretariat gates were relaxed, with ID checks being less strict than usual.

“I came straight from the launch terminal to the office. I’m not even sure which bag has my ID,” Sabina Yasmin, an office assistant, told security at the entrance.

A police officer on duty responded, “I recognise you. It’s fine, you may go in.”

By the first hour of the workday, cars bearing official advisor flags were seen parked outside at least seven ministries.

Upon returning to work, Environment Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan said: “This year’s Eid was wonderful. Even during the holidays, essential work continued. The holiday sent a positive message to the people -- this government is committed to making everyday life easier. We continue to work despite many obstacles and limitations.”

When asked whether the government was setting any new priorities after the holiday, she added: “The government’s main priorities remain unchanged. However, new challenges are emerging, and we are actively addressing them.”

The nine-day public holiday started on Mar 29, followed by Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations on Mar 31. Mar 30 (Eid eve), Apr 1, and Apr 2 were also holidays, with Apr 3 added through an executive order.

In total, the Eid holiday spanned five official leave days. With two weekends added, public and private sector employees enjoyed a total of nine consecutive days off.