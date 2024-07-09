Traffic mayhem paralyses Dhaka again as anti-quota protesters block roads

People face long delays, feeling frustrated and questioning when it will all end

Capital Dhaka’s commuters have endured severe disruption for the sixth day because of protests by jobseekers against a High Court verdict reinstating quotas in public sector jobs.

Traffic on the streets of the capital came to a standstill on Monday as the “Bangla Blockade” demonstration continued for the second day after four days of sporadic protests.

Protesters occupied several key intersections, including Shahbagh, Science Laboratory, and Farmgate, creating severe traffic jams until late evening.

Office-goers faced gridlocks as their vehicles were stranded at the end of the workday.

According to the Traffic Control Room of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, traffic jams stretched from Nimtoli at the Hanif Flyover to Tantibazar in Old Dhaka, the Science Laboratory intersection, UBL (Paltan) crossing, Agargaon crossing, Shahbagh, Zero Point, Intercontinental, Police Building crossing (Minto Road), Banglamotor, Sonargaon crossing, and Farmgate crossing.

While no clashes were reported, heavy traffic jams persisted.

Driver Shakil, who gave a single name, shared his experience after attempting to navigate from Gulshan towards Agargaon.

Upon reaching the Agargaon Link Road near the Prime Minister's Office, police informed him of roadblocks in the area.

He was redirected towards Mirpur Road via the Bangabandhu International Conference Center crossing. He decided to take Bijoy Sarani and Lake Road to reach Mirpur Road.

He could not reach Bijoy Sarani from the Prime Minister's Office after an hour.

Traffic police were diverting vehicles onto alternative routes because of protesters at Agargaon Crossing. They stood near the Meteorological Department, guiding traffic towards Mirpur Road.

Protesters advocating for abolishment of quotas marched from Dhaka University towards Shahbagh intersection at 4:30pm.

They later blocked the road in front of the InterContinental hotel.

The protesters marched to Farmgate at 6:30pm, bringing traffic to a halt on surrounding roads.

Around the same time, protesters also occupied Zero Point in Gulistan and Science Laboratory intersection.

A representative of Jagannath University said job-seeking students from the university blocked Gulistan Zero Point on the sixth day of the movement.

The students of Kabi Nazrul Government College and Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College joined the protests in solidarity.

Students marched from Kathaltola to the university campus under the banner of 'Anti-discrimination Student Movement, Jagannath University' at 3:30pm on Monday.

Although they obtained permission to march to Tantibazar, they broke through a police barricade at Bangshal and marched towards Gulistan.

At Fulbaria, police tried to stop them again, but the students ignored the obstruction and continued to Gulistan Zero Point.

Badrul Hasan, an additional deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said: "We repeatedly tried to make the students understand, but they didn’t listen. They were told not to proceed towards Gulistan from Tantibazar."

"We tried to stop them at Bangshal, Alubazar, and Fulbaria, but they ignored these attempts and proceeded to occupy Zero Point."

When the protesters occupied Gulistan Zero Point, the Secretariat area became gridlocked.

Vehicles leaving the Secretariat after office hours were stuck. Police tried to divert the vehicles onto alternative routes.

Sumon, a driver of a government project vehicle who gave a single name, said they left the Secretariat at 5pm and were stuck for two hours at the corner of the National Eidgah.”

“There's no way to maneuver amidst the gridlock."

The streets from Satrasta intersection to Bijoy Sarani and Tibet bend experienced severe traffic jams.

To avoid the traffic congestion, many small cars and motorcycles, along with numerous buses, diverted from the main road to side streets, increasing the severity of the jam.

Jihadul Islam, a motorcycle rider, said: "It often takes a long time to reach Satrasta intersection from Karwan Bazar. Then I navigate through the alleyways to reach Nabisco intersection and finally come out at Mohakhali.”

“It would have taken even more time if I came through the main road."

A driver for Savar Paribahan heading towards Sadarghat said, "Normally, we can make four to five trips a day. But for the past few days, because of the protesters, we had to sit for hours.”

"I was stuck for a long time at Shahbagh earlier today [Monday], now again at Zero Point. Passengers were very frustrated; how long would this continue?"

Anti-quota protesters from Jahangirnagar University gathered in front of the main gate at noon, blocking the Savar-Ashulia Highway, preventing any vehicles from passing through.

Abidul Islam, who was returning to Ashulia after office hours, said: "The protesters were not letting vehicles pass, causing a jam from the campus to Ashulia.”

“I took a rickshaw through the campus, then switched to another rickshaw after leaving the campus. I saw many people walking. A place that usually takes 10 minutes to reach took an hour."

Lia Ahmed, who was returning to Mirpur from Nilkhet, said: "Even though the road was relatively clear from Nilkhet to Science Lab, I encountered heavy traffic afterwards."

She opted to walk part of the way because of the persistent congestion, observing others also navigating the situation on foot.