    বাংলা

    Dhaka WASA plans to raise water price before launching area-based billing system in July

    The government will not give subsidies for water anymore, Managing Director Taqsem A Khan says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 Feb 2024, 04:16 PM
    Updated : 11 Feb 2024, 04:16 PM

    The Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority or WASA is planning to implement an area-based billing system in July after hiking the price of water as part of routine readjustment.

    Managing Director Taqsem A Khan revealed the plans in a meeting with Dhaka Utility Reporters Association in the capital on Sunday.

    “The government will not give subsidies for water anymore. And Dhaka WASA can never stand on its own feet or make progress with subsidies,” he remarked.

    Taqsem said the readjustment is needed to move WASA to break even from losses, for which the subsidies are required now.

    Although subsidies are given from taxes paid by people from all walks of life, the rich and the poor enjoy the benefits alike.

    “For example, a family in Khilgaon pay Tk 20,000 rent while another in Baridhara pay Tk 125,000, but both buy WASA water at the same rate. Why shall we give government subsidies to the rich?” Taqsem explained.

    He said the work to make a software for the new billing system based on area and capacity was under way.

    There will be six to seven thresholds in the system.

    “But it can’t be launched before July. The government may take more time and raise water prices before launching the new system,” Taqsem said.

    Dhaka WASA raised water prices for the last time by 5 percent to Tk 15.18 per 1,000 litres for residential users in September 2022. The price is Tk 42 per 1,000 litres for commercial connections.

    It said at the time the cost of producing 1,000 litres of water was Tk 25.

