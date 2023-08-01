Teachers protesting for nationalisation call off hunger strike

Teachers demonstrating in Dhaka for the nationalisation of private educational institutions have ended their hunger strike after assurances from the authorities that their demands will be looked into.

With no response from the government to their sit-in protests for three weeks outside the National Press Club, the teachers announced the hunger strike on Monday.

Sheikh Kawser Ahmed, the general secretary of Bangladesh Teachers Association which is leading the movement, said they would resume classes on Thursday.

Deputy Minister for Education Mohbiul Hassan Chowdhoury met the protesting teachers on Tuesday night after they launched the hunger strike earlier in the day.

He said the government would meet their demand for the inclusion of teachers’ representatives in two committees formed to look into the issue.