    বাংলা

    Teachers protesting for nationalisation call off hunger strike

    Two committees will assess funds needed to nationalise the educational institutions and inform the prime minister about the matter

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 1 August 2023, 05:49 PM
    Updated : 1 August 2023, 05:49 PM

    Teachers demonstrating in Dhaka for the nationalisation of private educational institutions have ended their hunger strike after assurances from the authorities that their demands will be looked into.

    With no response from the government to their sit-in protests for three weeks outside the National Press Club, the teachers announced the hunger strike on Monday.

    Sheikh Kawser Ahmed, the general secretary of Bangladesh Teachers Association which is leading the movement, said they would resume classes on Thursday.

    Deputy Minister for Education Mohbiul Hassan Chowdhoury met the protesting teachers on Tuesday night after they launched the hunger strike earlier in the day.

    He said the government would meet their demand for the inclusion of teachers’ representatives in two committees formed to look into the issue.

    The committees will assess the funds needed to nationalise the private educational institutions and inform Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina about the matter, said Kawser

    The prime minister will then take a decision on the matter.

    Kawser said the government also agreed in principle to reduce income inequalities between the teachers of private and government institutions.

    The teachers called the hunger strike demanding an audience with the prime minister.

    While announcing the hunger strike on Monday, Kawser pointed out the plight of the people in the teaching profession in private institutions.

    “We only receive 25 percent [of basic salary] as festival bonuses, Tk 1,000 as house rent and Tk 500 as medical allowances,” he said.

    After meeting the teachers on Jul 19, Education Minister Dipu Moni dismissed any possibility of making their demands a reality before the general election.

    She promised to form two committees to assess the matter.

    Kawser said they were not happy with Dipu Moni’s words.

    “The education minister had earlier said that nothing could be done before the election. We told her that if changes to festival bonuses are announced now, we’ll get that next year,” he said.

    “But she maintained that no announcements could be made before the election. That’s why we want to speak to the prime minister.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Protesting teachers announce hunger strike from Tuesday
    Protesting teachers to hunger strike
    They seek to meet the prime minister and want to know what she has to say about their demands
    Bangladesh leads the way in fight to end hunger, says Hasina
    Bangladesh leads the way on food security: Hasina
    The prime minister inaugurated the 'Bangladesh-Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Room’ at the FAO headquarters in Rome
    Pro-BNP freedom fighters launch hunger strike under anti-govt campaign
    Pro-BNP freedom fighters launch hunger strike in Dhaka
    They are demanding the resignation of the Awami League government and pushing for the release of party chief Khaleda Zia
    Postgraduate doctors of BSMMU go on 'hunger strike' for better pay
    BSMMU postgraduate doctors go on 'hunger strike' for better pay
    They occupied the Central Shaheed Minar premises to protest for a higher monthly allowance and timely payments

    Opinion

    Big Tech super regulator would be a super dud
    Pakistan's imports of Russian crude face constraints
    BRICS are better off disbanding than expanding
    Mohammed Rafi: ‘Tere bin soone nayan hamare’
    Syed Badrul Ahsan