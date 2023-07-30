Al-Qaeda shaping regional group to spread operations in Bangladesh, India: UN report

Terrorist organisation al-Qaeda is shaping its regional wing to spread its operations in Bangladesh, Jammu and Kashmir in India and Myanmar, according to a recent report by the United Nations.
Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, or AQIS, has approximately 200 fighters, with Osama Mehmood being the emir, or chief, the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UN Security Council in its 32nd report, citing assessments by some member states.
One member state assessed that al-Qaeda is shaping AQIS to spread its operations into neighbouring Bangladesh, India-administered Jammu and Kashmir, and Myanmar, according to the report released on Jul 25.
That member state also noted that certain limited elements of AQIS are ready to either join or collaborate with ISIL-K, the regional wing of the Islamic State, the report said.
It also said some member states assessed Sayf al-Adl as most likely to succeed Aiman al-Zawahiri, the al-Qaeda chief who was killed in an US strike in Afghanistan in 2022. Sayf is reportedly in Iran.
The member states assessed ISIL-K as the most serious terrorist threat in Afghanistan and the wider region, benefiting from increased operational capabilities inside Afghanistan. ISIL-K is estimated to have 4,000 to 6,000 members, including family members.
Sanaullah Ghafari is viewed as the most ambitious leader of ISIL-K and while one member state reported that Ghafari was killed in Afghanistan in June, the report noted that this remains to be confirmed.
“ISIL-K is becoming more sophisticated in its attacks against both the Taliban and international targets. The group was focused on carrying out a strategy of high-profile attacks to undermine the Taliban’s ability to provide security,” the report said.
“The relationship between the Taliban and Al-Qaida remains close and symbiotic. For the most part, Al-Qaida operates covertly in Afghanistan to help promote the narrative that the Taliban comply with agreements not to use Afghan soil for terrorist purposes.”
Citing the report, India Today newspaper said the member states expressed concern that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) could become a regional threat if it continues to have a safe operating base in Afghanistan.
Some member states also registered concern that the TTP might provide an umbrella under which a range of foreign groups operate or even coalesce, avoiding attempts at control by the Taliban.
“One member state noted the possibility of AQIS and TTP merging. It assessed AQIS to be providing guidance to TTP for conducting increased attacks within Pakistan.
“It was also reported that ETIM/TIP training camps in Kunar Province were being used for TTP fighters.”