    বাংলা

    Al-Qaeda shaping regional group to spread operations in Bangladesh, India: UN report

    Some members of the terrorist group’s front in the Indian sub-continent are trying to join or collaborate with the regional wing of the Islamic State, according to a report

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 July 2023, 05:12 PM
    Updated : 30 July 2023, 05:12 PM

    Terrorist organisation al-Qaeda is shaping its regional wing to spread its operations in Bangladesh, Jammu and Kashmir in India and Myanmar, according to a recent report by the United Nations.

    Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, or AQIS, has approximately 200 fighters, with Osama Mehmood being the emir, or chief, the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UN Security Council in its 32nd report, citing assessments by some member states.

    One member state assessed that al-Qaeda is shaping AQIS to spread its operations into neighbouring Bangladesh, India-administered Jammu and Kashmir, and Myanmar, according to the report released on Jul 25.

    That member state also noted that certain limited elements of AQIS are ready to either join or collaborate with ISIL-K, the regional wing of the Islamic State, the report said.

    It also said some member states assessed Sayf al-Adl as most likely to succeed Aiman al-Zawahiri, the al-Qaeda chief who was killed in an US strike in Afghanistan in 2022. Sayf is reportedly in Iran.

    The member states assessed ISIL-K as the most serious terrorist threat in Afghanistan and the wider region, benefiting from increased operational capabilities inside Afghanistan. ISIL-K is estimated to have 4,000 to 6,000 members, including family members.

    Sanaullah Ghafari is viewed as the most ambitious leader of ISIL-K and while one member state reported that Ghafari was killed in Afghanistan in June, the report noted that this remains to be confirmed.

    “ISIL-K is becoming more sophisticated in its attacks against both the Taliban and international targets. The group was focused on carrying out a strategy of high-profile attacks to undermine the Taliban’s ability to provide security,” the report said.

    “The relationship between the Taliban and Al-Qaida remains close and symbiotic. For the most part, Al-Qaida operates covertly in Afghanistan to help promote the narrative that the Taliban comply with agreements not to use Afghan soil for terrorist purposes.”

    Citing the report, India Today newspaper said the member states expressed concern that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) could become a regional threat if it continues to have a safe operating base in Afghanistan.

    Some member states also registered concern that the TTP might provide an umbrella under which a range of foreign groups operate or even coalesce, avoiding attempts at control by the Taliban.

    “One member state noted the possibility of AQIS and TTP merging. It assessed AQIS to be providing guidance to TTP for conducting increased attacks within Pakistan.

    “It was also reported that ETIM/TIP training camps in Kunar Province were being used for TTP fighters.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Women carry containers after filling them with water at an abandoned stone quarry on a hot day in Badama village in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India, May 4, 2022. Picture taken May 4, 2022.
    Warming world 'brutalises' women
    The impacts of rising heat are disproportionately dangerous and costly to women, be it at home or on the job
    US Special Envoy to Afghanistan Thomas West speaks with Afghan Representative Shah Gul Rezai during a meeting at the Soria Moria hotel in Oslo, Norway Jan 24, 2022 REUTERS
    US officials to meet Taliban in Doha
    They will discuss economic issues, security and women's rights, the State Department said
    An Afghan beautician applies makeup to a client in a beauty salon in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 12, 2023.
    Afghan beauty salon ban a blow to women's financial freedom
    More than 60,000 women are likely to lose their jobs, and 12,000 beauty businesses are likely to shutter, according to industry estimates
    US Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) process evacuees as they go through the Evacuation Control Center (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 28, 2021. US Marine Corps/Staff Sgt.
    Review of Afghanistan evacuation critical of Biden, Trump
    The decisions of both presidents to end mission in Afghanistan had serious consequences for the viability of the Afghan government and its security, the US State Department report said

    Opinion

    US sub visit to Korea signals rattled global nuclear nerves
    Peter Apps
    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan