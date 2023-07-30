Al-Qaeda shaping regional group to spread operations in Bangladesh, India: UN report

Terrorist organisation al-Qaeda is shaping its regional wing to spread its operations in Bangladesh, Jammu and Kashmir in India and Myanmar, according to a recent report by the United Nations.

Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent, or AQIS, has approximately 200 fighters, with Osama Mehmood being the emir, or chief, the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team of the UN Security Council in its 32nd report, citing assessments by some member states.

One member state assessed that al-Qaeda is shaping AQIS to spread its operations into neighbouring Bangladesh, India-administered Jammu and Kashmir, and Myanmar, according to the report released on Jul 25.

That member state also noted that certain limited elements of AQIS are ready to either join or collaborate with ISIL-K, the regional wing of the Islamic State, the report said.