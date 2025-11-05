Coast Guard rescues 11 fishermen adrift at sea for four days

The Coast Guard has rescued 11 fishermen from the disabled fishing boat "FB Fatema”, which had been floating at sea for four days.

In a press release on Wednesday, the law-enforcing agency said the rescue took place on Tuesday afternoon.

The release, quoting Coast Guard spokesman Lt Commander Siam-ul-Haque, stated that the boat carrying 11 fishermen went out to sea from the Ramgati Majhghat area of Lakshmipur on Oct 31.

"The vessel broke down due to a mechanical fault in the middle of the night on Nov 1 and was floating at sea for four days. After the fishing boat came within mobile network range, one fisherman called the Coast Guard's emergency service number 16111 at 12:30pm on Tuesday to request assistance, making the agency aware of the situation."

Based on the information received, Coast Guard ship “Port Grande” conducted an operation in the area at 2pm, safely rescuing the disabled boat along with the fishermen and providing them with first aid and necessary assistance.

The process of handing over the rescued 11 fishermen and the fishing boat to the owner is under way, the statement read.