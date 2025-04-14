A viral video of the incident has sparked widespread public outrage

Three women assaulted, hair cut off in public over theft claim in Brahmanbaria

Several youths have been accused of publicly abusing three women and cutting off their hair over theft allegations in Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura Upazila.

Police have detained one suspect over the incident, which took place around 8pm on Sunday outside Chandpur Aluminium Store beneath the NCC Bank in the municipal town's road market, Akhaura Police Station chief Md Shamiuddin said on Monday.

A video of the incident, which went viral on the internet, has sparked outrage among the public, drawing sharp criticism and demands for justice against those involved.

In a statement posted on the police station’s official Facebook page, OC Shamiuddin called for everyone’s cooperation to maintain communal harmony in the area.

The detained suspect, Sumon Das, is the owner of Messrs SM Electric Corner.

According to police and witnesses, several young men beat the women with plastic pipes and iron rods, accusing them of theft.

At one point, Sumon and his associates removed the women’s burqas and began cutting their hair in public.

A child who was accompanying the women screamed in fear during the assault.

Local residents then stepped in and rescued the victims.

"No one involved in the incident will be spared. The detainee will be sent to court," said Samiuddin.