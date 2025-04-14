Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

April 14, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Three women assaulted, hair cut off in public over theft claim in Brahmanbaria

A viral video of the incident has sparked widespread public outrage

Three women assaulted, hair cut off in public over theft claim in

Brahmanbaria Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 14 Apr 2025, 08:56 PM

Updated : 14 Apr 2025, 08:56 PM

Related Stories
Boishakh celebration cancelled at DC Hill
Boishakh celebration cancelled at DC Hill
Pohela Boishakh ignites a quest for light
Pohela Boishakh ignites a quest for light
DU students claim Charukola arsonist is a BCL member
DU students claim Charukola arsonist is a BCL member
Police get instructions over ‘AL activists eyeing Dhaka trip’
Police get instructions over ‘AL activists eyeing Dhaka trip’
Read More
Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew
Katy Perry launches into space with all-female crew
Hajj agencies face deadline over housing deals
Hajj agencies face deadline over housing deals
Villa banking on home advantage against PSG: Emery
Villa banking on home advantage against PSG: Emery
Over 100 bombs explode as rivals clash again in Shariatpur
Over 100 bombs explode as rivals clash again in Shariatpur
Read More
Opinion

Towheed Feroze

Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!
Eid movies divide masala bonanza, the intellectual treat!

Dr Asaduzzaman Khan

On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around
On World Day for Physical Activity, stop sitting around

Tracey Ann Jacobson

The United States cracks down on illegal immigration
The United States cracks down on illegal immigration

Towheed Feroze

One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
One evening with Hasnat Abdul Hye!
Read More