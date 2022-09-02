Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights as pilots strike over pay

"At Johannesburg airport yesterday it was chaos because people didn't know whether they should check in their luggage to Amsterdam or to Frankfurt."

The VC union is demanding a 5.5% pay rise this year and automatic inflation compensation thereafter as well as better terms for entry-level pilots.

Lufthansa has said VC's demands would raise its staff costs by 40% or around 900 million euros ($899 million) over the next two years.

The airline has offered a total of 900 euros ($901.35) more in basic pay per month in two stages over an 18-month period, which it said would result in more than 18% higher pay for entry-level jobs and 5% more for senior positions.

VC's demands also come against the backdrop of soaring energy and food prices, with German inflation rising to its highest level in almost 50 years in August.

"I don't think this (strike) is appropriate. It's the main travel season and it's at very short notice," said Andrea Buchloh-Adler, at Frankfurt airport. "Pilots are not low-earners. They are certainly not hit as hard by the energy crisis and inflation as many others who do their work every day."

Last month, Lufthansa's management reached a pay deal with ground staff, averting further walkouts after a strike had forced it to cancel more than 1,000 flights.