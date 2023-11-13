Looming Emirates 777X deal to kickstart Dubai Airshow

Middle East carriers look set to order tens of billions of dollars of long-haul jets at the opening of the Dubai Airshow on Monday, as Emirates renews confidence in the delayed Boeing 777X while facing new competition from rivals like Turkish Airlines.

Hosts Emirates and low-cost cousin flyDubai are expected to stamp their mark early on the world's second-largest aerospace event, industry sources said, despite concerns about a drop in the economically key travel sector due to Mideast tensions.

That includes a new order for several dozen Boeing 777X jets, they said, in a boost for the programme amid ongoing uncertainty over the schedule for the world's largest twin-engined jet, currently expected in 2025 after a five-year delay.

People familiar with the flagship programme have said the risks are weighted toward further delays as Boeing first gauges the impact of tighter certification rules on other projects. Boeing said on Friday there was no change to its schedule.

Emirates is the world's largest user of wide-body jets, including Airbus A380 superjumbos and current-generation Boeing 777s. It has publicly said it is considering more orders of the upgraded 777X as well as the Airbus A350 and smaller Boeing 787.

Of these, the 787 is least likely to feature immediately.

FlyDubai flies Boeing 737 MAX narrowbody jets, which compete with the Airbus A320neo, and is set to order more planes in that category this week, sources said.

Emirates, Airbus and Boeing declined comment.