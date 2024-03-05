US-Bangla Airlines to kick off flights to Abu Dhabi

US-Bangla Airlines, a leading private aviation operator in Bangladesh, is set to kick off daily flights to Abu Dhabi from Dhaka and Chattogram on Apr 19.
It will be the third destination in the United Arab Emirates for US-Bangla, the airlines said in a press statement.
The flights will run directly on the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and on the Chattogram-Abu Dhabi route on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.
High demand from migrant Bangladeshis led the airlines to introduce the new flight route, they said.
The flights will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Dhaka and Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram at 5:50 pm and land in Abu Dhabi at 9:10 pm local time.
For flights from the UAE to Bangladesh, the departure time from Abu Dhabi will be 10:10 pm local time and the landing time in Dhaka and Chattogram will be 4:50 am.
The minimum one-way fare from Dhaka and Chattogram to Abu Dhabi has been fixed at Tk 41,155. The return fare is Tk 71,300.
The operator plans to use Boeing 737-800 aircraft on the routes.
Tickets for Dhaka-Abu Dhabi-Dhaka and Chattogram-Abu Dhabi-Chattogram routes went on sale from Monday, through all distribution channels of the airline.
All details regarding the flight will be available on the US-Bangla Airlines site. Travellers can also contact the airlines through its hotline.