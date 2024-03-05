US-Bangla Airlines to kick off flights to Abu Dhabi

US-Bangla Airlines, a leading private aviation operator in Bangladesh, is set to kick off daily flights to Abu Dhabi from Dhaka and Chattogram on Apr 19.

It will be the third destination in the United Arab Emirates for US-Bangla, the airlines said in a press statement.

The flights will run directly on the Dhaka-Abu Dhabi route on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday, and on the Chattogram-Abu Dhabi route on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday.

High demand from migrant Bangladeshis led the airlines to introduce the new flight route, they said.

The flights will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport Dhaka and Hazrat Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram at 5:50 pm and land in Abu Dhabi at 9:10 pm local time.