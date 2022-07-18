Cathay Pacific charts hopeful course for Hong Kong

The airline followed a crisis playbook, slashing costs including some 37% of its headcount and issuing credit cards to incentivise spending. It flew passengers at just 4% of its pre-pandemic level in May, and cargo services accounted for over 70% of the topline in 2021. While its rivals are closer to normal operations, Hong Kong arrival rules mean Cathay is in limbo.

A bailout backed by the Hong Kong government and shareholders including Swire Pacific and Air China has kept the company’s debt in check. Net borrowings including lease liabilities registered some 14% lower in December than two years ago. However, leverage rose to nearly 6 times EBITDA, compared to barely 2 times for $11 billion Singapore Airlines, using Refinitiv data.

Surprisingly, Cathay’s stock has lost only 17% of its value since the start of 2020, a little less than its Singaporean rival. Cathay’s shares will be less diluted by its rescue package in absolute terms. It is also doing much better than Deutsche Lufthansa and International Airlines Group which are down about 50% and 80% respectively: Western peers face their own challenges, including bottlenecks in the sky because of the war in Ukraine.

There are a few reasons for optimism; Cathay has significantly reduced its net losses and operating cash burn over the crisis. Whenever normal travel resumes, there will be demand given Hong Kong’s status as the financial gateway to China. And if performance recovers to pre-COVID levels, the leverage ratio would fall to 4 times, better than pre-crisis.

A rapid return to its full operating strength will be tricky to deliver. Cathay aims to recruit 4,000 staff, including 2,000 cabin crew and 700 pilots, through to the end of 2023. Industry labour shortages are so bad that London Heathrow, one of the world’s busiest international airports, is asking airlines to halt ticket sales. Given Hong Kong’s rules kept flying staff in perpetual quarantine for much of the pandemic, the runway for a true recovery looks bumpy.