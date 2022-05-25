Passengers stranded as ransomware attack hits India's SpiceJet

Several flights were delayed on Wednesday, with passengers complaining about lack of service, according to a BBC report.

Many tweeted photographs and videos saying that they had been waiting for hours after boarding, without any response from the airline.

SpiceJet later said in a statement that the situation had been rectified, the BBC said.

"Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the airline tweeted.

Following the tweet, many passengers took to social media to say they were still stranded at various airports. They complained they had been waiting for hours without food or water and had little communication from ground staff.

One passenger, Mudit Shejwar, tweeted that his flight to the town of Dharamsala had been delayed for more than three hours.

"It's already been 80 minutes since we boarded the plane, we have not taken off yet. The only communication is of some server [is] down and [there is an] issue with paperwork for fuel. Is this for real?"