India resumes regular international flights after two years

Indian carriers have prepared for a return to their pre-pandemic schedule from Sunday, while other airlines such as Emirates, Virgin Atlantic and Lot Polish have also announced plans of renewed service to and from India.

As many as 60 airlines from 40 countries are permitted to operate 1,783 frequencies to and from India in the summer schedule effective between Mar 27 and Oct 28, according to India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

Six of India’s carriers have been approved to conduct 1,466 international departures a week during this period. They will operate flights to 43 destinations in 27 countries, the DGCA said.

Regular international passenger flights were suspended on Mar 23, 2020 due to the pandemic.

After the initial halt in flights, bilateral air bubble arrangements were made between India and various countries, allowing certain overseas flights.

But now airlines will be able to operate according to a regular schedule due to a decline in cases.

Previous restrictions, such as the requirement to keep seats vacant for medical emergencies and crew having a complete PPE kit, have also been lifted.

Willy Boulter, chief commercial officer of India’s largest airline IndiGo, said the carrier was keen on returning its international operations back to pre-COVID levels.

"We certainly have plans to open new destinations in the near future as well as pump up capacity on our existing routes as travel further opens up. Reaching economies of scale in such a dynamic environment where ATF and other fixed costs are constantly going up, becomes challenging," he told NDTV.