Europe warns airlines not to fly over or near Ukraine
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Feb 2022 11:31 AM BdST Updated: 24 Feb 2022 11:31 AM BdST
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) warned airlines on Thursday to avoid flying over Ukraine and exercise "extreme caution" in airspace within 100 nautical miles (185 km) of the Belarus-Ukraine and Russia-Ukraine borders.
