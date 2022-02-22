Rapid PCR test no longer mandatory before flying to UAE: CAAB
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Feb 2022 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 22 Feb 2022 03:23 PM BdST
Travellers flying to the United Arab Emirates no longer need to take a rapid PCR COVID-19 at the airport, says the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh.
The requirement for passengers to take the test six hours before their flights was lifted at 10 am on Tuesday, the CAAB said in a notice.
Last year, coronavirus cases surged in Bangladesh, triggered by the delta variant.
In response, the UAE put a halt to flights from Bangladesh, leaving some 35,000 to 40,000 migrant workers stranded. They began allowing flights from September, but required all passengers to take a COVID-19 test at the airport six hours before their flight left.
A passenger was only allowed to board if the test came back negative and they received a certificate to travel. That restriction has now been lifted.
