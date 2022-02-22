Rapid PCR test no longer mandatory before flying to UAE: CAAB

The requirement for passengers to take the test six hours before their flights was lifted at 10 am on Tuesday, the CAAB said in a notice.

Last year, coronavirus cases surged in Bangladesh, triggered by the delta variant.

In response, the UAE put a halt to flights from Bangladesh, leaving some 35,000 to 40,000 migrant workers stranded. They began allowing flights from September, but required all passengers to take a COVID-19 test at the airport six hours before their flight left.

A passenger was only allowed to board if the test came back negative and they received a certificate to travel. That restriction has now been lifted.