Sky-high airfare leaves Middle East-bound workers in the lurch

The cost of a flight to the Gulf kingdom has more than doubled now to Tk 90,000, and Shohag is busy trying to find a ticket at a fair price from different travel agencies.

The agencies claim ticket prices for all routes to the Middle East have risen and almost all airlines are charging more.

Airfares have spiralled to coincide with a surge in demand for tickets to Middle Eastern countries, which are once again recruiting workers as the COVID crisis abates worldwide.

State Minister for Aviation Md Mahbub Ali lamented the high airfares as migrants grappled with the risk of being priced out of work overseas.

Bangladeshi migrant worker Md Yasin from Chandpur’s Kachua is frustrated as he has failed to book a ticket to Saudi Arabia after trying for several days. He waited outside the Saudia office in Dhaka’s Karwan Bazar for a ticket although the office was closed on the Buddha Purnima public holiday on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

“We don’t want Bangladeshi migrants to buy tickets at higher prices. We spoke to the managing director of Biman Bangladesh Airlines about the matter.”

“We also discussed it with other airlines and tried to bring the prices down reasonably.”

However, Bangladesh is the only country in the region to be affected by such a hike in air ticket prices post-COVID lockdown, according to immigration experts.

They advised the government and state-owned airlines to arrange extra flights for workers at special prices to overcome the crisis.

Imran Ahmad, the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment minister, sent a letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism to take steps to lower ticket prices.

Monsur Ahmed Kalam, the president of the Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh, said it is “a ploy” by the airlines to capitalise on the high demand for tickets.

“The original price of a ticket is Tk 40,000. They [airlines] will sell as many as available and once the tickets run out, they can just say it’s sold out. But now, they are saying tickets are available but will cost Tk 80,000. They are grabbing money at gunpoint.”

He called for the government's immediate intervention as migrant workers face the grim prospect of spending twice the money to travel to the Middle East.

According to Flight Expert, an online ticket service, an economy class seat on Saudi Arabian Airlines to Jeddah from Dhaka -- an eight-hour flight -- on Dec 28 will cost Tk 88,048.

In contrast, a passenger can travel to New York, which is more than twice the distance, on an Emirates Airlines flight the same day by spending Tk 62,622.

Hundreds of stranded migrant workers were left in dismay after finding out that seven of the 14 special flights arranged for them had been cancelled at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Saturday, Apr 17, 2021, amid the ongoing lockdown in Bangladesh. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi

However, travel agents say a similar crisis is starting to play out for flights to Europe and America via the Middle East.

Alongside the high price of tickets, Bangladeshi expatriates are now having to bear additional expenses for COVID tests and quarantines, according to Shariful Hasan, head of BRAC’s Migration Programme.

“Several issues are already causing immigration costs to rise. The hike in ticket prices is compounding the woes of those seeking to go overseas.”

Shariful, who is currently in Delhi for work, said ticket prices in neighbouring countries, including India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, remain unchanged.

He said ticket prices for Air Arabia flights to Jeddah are Rs 31,900 from Delhi, while flights from Assam on SpiceJet and Air Arabia services cost Rs 42,000.

Highlighting the impact of the issue on Bangladesh’s progress in the migration sector, Shariful said, “Our airlines can actually offer tickets at special prices for overseas workers. The special rates can be issued against the Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training cards.”

“As many as 7.5 million of Bangladesh’s 10 million overseas workers are stationed in the Middle East. The expatriates’ welfare ministry and airlines can make a special arrangement together.”

Monsur said around 5,000 regular travellers need tickets to the Middle East each day. But there are 3,500 available seats in all airlines combined. The remaining 1,500 face crisis every day.

“[The estimate] discounts travellers for Umrah pilgrimage. The airlines are reaping the benefits of the seat crisis. We request the government to take steps to settle the matter.”

According to him, the airlines have sufficient capacity to serve the travellers fairly. Requesting the authorities to find a way out of the issue, he said, “They have to arrange more flights to carry all passengers.”

Bangladesh Outbound Tour Operators Association’s President Iqbal Mahmood Bablu said, “The aviation industry took a huge hit from the pandemic, but they can’t force the overseas workers to pay more for that.”

He saw "immorality" in taking the hard-earned money of the workers by creating a crisis.