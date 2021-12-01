Bomb scare forces Malaysia Airlines flight into emergency landing in Dhaka

Informed of the matter, the authorities notified emergency services while security at the airport was also ramped up.

The aircraft subsequently landed at 9:40 pm on Wednesday.

"We have been alerted to the presence of a suspicious person or object on board the Malaysia Airlines plane. Airport security personnel are looking into the matter," said Additional Deputy Commissioner Tapash Kumar Das of DMP's Airport Zone.

Several units of the Fire Service were also dispatched to the airport, according to Director-General Brig Gen Md Sazzad Hussain.

"The plane has reportedly landed safely. The Fire Service units are at the [airport] gate. The civil aviation authorities will call them in if necessary," he told bdnews24.com.

The flight had departed for the Bangladeshi capital from Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight with 46 passengers on board also made an emergency landing at Chattogram's Shah Amanat International Airport due to a technical problem.

It came a day after a Biman Boeing 737 had similarly touched down in Dhaka after a collision with two cows on the runway at Cox’s Bazar Airport during take-off. That plane also faced technical problems.