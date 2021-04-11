Bangladesh suspends international flights for a week during lockdown
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Apr 2021 09:20 PM BdST Updated: 11 Apr 2021 09:20 PM BdST
The authorities are suspending all international flight operations for a week from Apr 14 when Bangladesh enters a 'strict lockdown' to limit the rampant spread of COVID-19.
“No international flights will be operated from Bangladesh from Apr 14 to 20. During this time, no flight from outside the country will be able to enter the country,” M Mofidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, on Sunday.
However, the restrictions will not apply to cargo and charter flights, while people seeking medical treatment abroad can travel on special flights, according to him.
“Domestic flights were closed during the first phase of lockdown announced by the government. Those flights will also remain shut in the second phase of the lockdown,” Mofidur said.
The government imposed a one-week lockdown from Apr 5 to 11 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths across the country. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader later said that the lockdown would continue until Apr 13.
However, the ongoing lockdown has failed to curtail the spread of the virus, prompting the government to impose another week-long lockdown with stricter restrictions from Apr 14.
- Electric aircraft startup accuses rival of stealing
- Some airports see return to normal in passenger traffic
- Vaccinated people to travel without restriction: BA
- Boeing nears 737 MAX order worth billions
- Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet
- FAA orders inspection of Boeing 777 engines
- United flight sheds debris over Colorado after engine failure
- What made the Indonesian plane crash?
- Electric aircraft startup accuses rival of stealing its secrets
- Some small airports see return to normal in passenger traffic
- British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions
- Boeing nears 737 MAX order from Southwest worth billions
- Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet
- FAA orders inspection of Pratt & Whitney engines on Boeing 777s
Most Read
- Another dead whale washes up on Cox’s Bazar beach
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by two days
- Singer Mita Haque dies after contracting COVID
- Khaleda is ‘stable’ after contracting coronavirus, BNP says
- Bangladesh to shut offices as another virus lockdown looms
- South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine, Israeli study says
- Virus lockdown must be strict, experts say as people worry about livelihood
- ‘You can’t trust anyone’: Russia’s hidden COVID toll is an open secret
- Bangladesh reports 78 virus deaths, most in a day; cases rise by 5,819
- COVID infection rate high in Dhaka’s Rupnagar, Adabor