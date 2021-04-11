Bangladesh suspends international flights for a week during lockdown

“No international flights will be operated from Bangladesh from Apr 14 to 20. During this time, no flight from outside the country will be able to enter the country,” M Mofidur Rahman, chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh, on Sunday.

However, the restrictions will not apply to cargo and charter flights, while people seeking medical treatment abroad can travel on special flights, according to him.

“Domestic flights were closed during the first phase of lockdown announced by the government. Those flights will also remain shut in the second phase of the lockdown,” Mofidur said.

The government imposed a one-week lockdown from Apr 5 to 11 amid a surge in coronavirus cases and deaths across the country. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader later said that the lockdown would continue until Apr 13.

However, the ongoing lockdown has failed to curtail the spread of the virus, prompting the government to impose another week-long lockdown with stricter restrictions from Apr 14.